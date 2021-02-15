Valetta M. Rechnagel, age 52, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Memorial services are 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Valetta Mae Rechnagel was born July 19, 1968 in Parkston, South Dakota to Warren Sr. and Delores (Williams) Brenner. Valetta graduated from Yankton High School in 1987. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years, first at Sister James Care Center and then Majestic Bluffs. Valetta then attended Mount Marty College and graduated with honors with a degree in mathematics. She was a manager at McDonald’s in Yankton for many years and spent the last few years working as an assistant manager at Dairy Queen. Valetta was completely devoted to her family and her world revolved around her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play softball and all their other activities. She also enjoyed playing darts, reading and loved the company of her many dogs.
Valetta is survived by three children: Laurisa Hofmann of Yankton, Lindsay Rechnagel (Stanley R. Schulz) of Yankton, and Larry Rechnagel Jr. (Stephany Anderson) of Yankton; 7 grandchildren: Kaydence Schmidt, Quenten Waddell, Portlyn, and Athea Rechnagel Madison, Kaydence and Samuel Schulz; two brothers, Warren Jr. (Laurie) Brenner of Yankton and Duane Baas; sister, Kathy (Mike) VanLaecken of Peoria, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Valetta was preceded in death by her parents.
