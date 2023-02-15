Margaret Kniffen

Margaret Ann Kniffen, age 82, passed away at St. Michael’s Hospital surrounded by family on February 13, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. with a wake service and rosary at 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD
Funeral Mass is Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with burial in St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery.
Margaret was born April 25, 1940, to Joseph and Lillian (Plavec) Varilek. She attended grade school in the country and graduated from Tyndall High School in 1958. She attended Southern Teacher’s College and taught country school for one year. She was also a substitute teacher for a of couple years.
She met Jim Kniffen at a dance at the auditorium in Tyndall. They were united in marriage on July 29, 1958, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD.
Margaret was a hard worker and always had others in mind. She milked cows by hand, picked eggs, sold cream and eggs for many years. She raised and cleaned broilers. She could disassemble, clean and reassemble an International cream separator nearly blindfolded. She was active as a 4-H leader, farm wife and home maker. She may have been best known for her skill of baking, especially kolaches, which will be dearly missed. She insisted on baking her delicious buns for her grandchildren’s graduation parties. She enjoyed traveling on trips to Texas, Las Vegas, Branson, MO, two trips to the Czech Republic and flew in a hot air balloon. She cherished family and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret looked forward to Czech Days every year where she celebrated her heritage with relatives and friends. She helped with Mass at the Good Samaritan Society, worked part time at Tyndall Variety for many years and volunteered at the Bargain Shoppe. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing with her grandchildren and was always willing to help wherever there was a need.
Margaret was a member of the Catholic Foresters, St Leo’s Altar Society, Legion Auxiliary and Czech Heritage Society.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Dennis (Mary Pat) of Scotland, Nicholas (LeAnn) of Tyndall and Wayne (Kay) of Springfield; grandchildren, Megan (Zach) Schmidt, Marshall (Anna) Kniffen, Austin Kniffen, Ethan Kniffen, Katie (Justin) Dragstra, Mason (Breanna) Kniffen, Kenna Kniffen (Bill Clark) and Cole Kniffen; step-granddaughter, Megan (Austin) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Aubree Goolsby, Logan Goolsby, Jackson Schmidt, Wilhelm Kniffen and Case Dragstra; step-great-granddaughter, Jordyn Langley; siblings, Marcella (Steve) Wold, Mary Jo Bauder, Rosemary (LeRoy) Bender and Joe (Teri) Varilek; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kniffen; brothers-in-law, Larry (Marcene) Kniffen and Edward (Connie) Kniffen.
She was preceded in death by son, Ronald; parents, Joe and Lillian; sister, Georgine; brother, Wenceslaus; brothers-in-law, Edmund Bauder, David Kniffen and Louis Kniffen; step-grandson, Josh Langley and parents-in-law, Carl and Elizabeth Kniffen.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Margaret Kniffen.
Commented