Catherine (Cathy) Adeline (Zephier) Charging Hawk was born in Wagner, South Dakota on March 27, 1938, and left us on December 6, 2021.
Cathy was diagnosed in January 2021 with Parkinson’s Disease. The disease hit her hard, but she fought all she could before it took over. She was a very loving, caring and kind mother, grandmother, aunt, relative, friend and co-worker. She will be missed and was so loved by many.
Cathy moved to Yankton, South Dakota, when she was 13 years of age. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital at age 15 until she was 19 years old, washing dishes and cleaning patient rooms. Cathy graduated at Stewart’s Beauty School in 1959 as a cosmetologist, doing hair for 59 years before retiring. Cathy worked at Stewart’s Salon, Regis Salon, Spurgeon’s Salon, JC Penney Salon and Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living. Cathy married Virgil Charging Hawk on March 3, 1974. She retired at 79 years of age. Cathy loved doing hair and made many friends along her journey with clients and co-workers. Cathy belonged to Sacred Heart Church for many years. She belonged to Catholic Daughters and was a member of the Oblate Sisters. Cathy was a member of the Kateri Tekawitha conference for twenty years and served on the conference board for three years. Cathy belonged to the Charismatic prayer group, volunteered at the local monastery, and attended a Prison Ministry group in which she traveled to Springfield once a month for. Cathy was very faithful and loyal to God in everything she did.
Cathy is survived by her two daughters: Diane Kruse (Lester) and Trish LaCroix, both from Yankton, SD; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; several wonderful nieces and two nephews.
Cathy joined her mother, father, brother, sister and husband in heaven.
Please join us in celebrating Cathy’s memory with Mass being held on January 20, 2022, at 8 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church for Catherine and a reception to follow.
