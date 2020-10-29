Larry Sampson, formerly of Yankton, SD, a 50-year resident of Livermore, CA passed away quietly in his sleep on October 4th, 2020.
Larry was born in Yankton, South Dakota on August 11, 1938 to James K. Sampson & Gladys (Bruget) Sampson. His elementary and middle school years were divided between Yankton and Mission Hill, SD, and Sioux City, IA. He attended Yankton High School (class of ‘56) where he was active in school events and sports, playing football, basketball, track, and baseball. His popularity led to him being elected homecoming king. During “Student Government Days” in high school, he was selected as the Student City Engineer which afforded him the opportunity to shadow the Yankton City Engineer for a day. He developed a relationship with City staff which led to him being hired by the City of Yankton after graduation to work as a draftsman and for the City survey crew. This was the start of a surveying career that he enjoyed and excelled at for the rest of his life. During these early years, he also served in the Army Reserve and was a volunteer fireman.
Larry married Mary Haffner of Yankton in 1958. They had five children; Catherine, Mark, James, David, and Matthew. Larry and his family moved to Livermore, CA in 1963 and went to work for Mason and Associates, an engineering, architecture and land surveying firm which later became Associated Professions, Inc. (API). Larry obtained his survey license in 1975 and would go on to become a junior partner in API, and eventually become a Principle Owner. Larry retired in 2003, then went to work on a part-time basis as the City of Livermore Surveyor and plan checker up until six months before his passing. His vast and highly respected knowledge of survey practices, State law, and the history of Livermore land development quickly became an indispensable asset for the City. His 50-year survey career in Livermore leaves a long-lasting legacy on the City, for which he had a personal hand in development and construction.
His favorite hobby was fishing with family, first with his boys and then with his grandchildren. He was happy to see his love of fishing passed down to his family. He and Mary were quite active in St. Michael’s Church. While Mary played the organ, Larry sang in the choir and ushered for many years. Larry was a man of honesty, integrity, charity, and above all, humor. Known for his warm smile and charming disposition, he was loved by all who knew him. His goal was to inject humor into any conversation, and he lived by a simple motto that hung on his wall which stated: “Humor is like a rubber knife; it makes a point without drawing blood.”
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Mary, daughter Catherine, and son James. He is survived by his sister Janet (Taylor); his sons Mark, David, and Matthew; his six grandchildren Lauren, Robby, Jessica, Avery, Cole, and James; and two great-grandchildren Logan and Aubrey. A funeral mass and internment will be private, but a celebration of his life is being planned for next year. The family requests that memorial donations be directed to a favorite charity.
An online memorial can be found at: https://www.inmemori.com/lsampson-u43yy/tab-infos
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 30, 2020
