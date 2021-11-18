Minnesota remodeler/tile contractor, Don Steven Smith, 53, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, November 27, at 2 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, Neb., with burial cremations in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, from 5-8 p.m., with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Billman-Hunt Funeral Chapel, Minneapolis, Minn.
Don was born on February 7, 1968, to Frank W. and Sandra J. (Mueller) Smith in Omaha, Neb., the fourth of six children. He grew up in Minneapolis. After high school, he worked with his father laying ceramic title. He then started his own business of woodworking and remodeling, making cabinets and redoing houses.
On June 28, 1997, he married Jennifer L. Weber in Deerwood, Minn. To this union, four children were born.
He made his home in Coon Rapids for a time and then moved to Deerword in 2019 on Bay Lake.
During his childhood, many trips were made back to Menominee to visit his grandparents, John and Caroline Mueller. He also loved being on the farm and working with his uncle, John Mueller.
Don is survived by his mother; four children: Adam (Jenna) Weber of Minneapolis, with grandchildren, Stryder, Adalynn and Emelia Weber; Danielle Smith of Deerwood, Minn.; Johnathon Smith of Minneapolis; and Jason Smith of Chatfield, Minn.; his siblings: Lisa (Barry) Lassiter of Shakopee, Minn., with nieces, Allison and Caitlin; Frank J. Smith of Golden Valley, Minn.; Teri Smith (David Wagner) of Lake Worth, Fla.; and Michael Smith of Anchorage, Alaska.
Don was preceded in death by infant brother, Paul Edward Smith, in 1964 (buried in St. Boniface Cemetery); father, Frank W. Smith, in 2019; grandparents, John and Caroline (Tramp) Mueller and Woodrow E. Smith and Leslie (Zimbro) Gregg; aunts: Diane Mueller and Janice (Kohles) Mueller; uncles: Roger Kohles, John Madden and Eldridge Hockman; as well as several first cousins.
