William “Bill” L. Heubaum, 84, of Yankton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.