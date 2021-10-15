Andrew Delano Bos Sr., 80, of Yankton died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.