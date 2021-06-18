Frances Lucille Meier, 89, of Pleasanton, CA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Frances was born on a farm northwest of Yankton, SD to Emil and Lillian (Hladky) Cwach. She had four brothers and six older sisters. She attended Fairview rural school and Yankton High School where she graduated in 1949. She then attended business college in Sioux City, IA where she met her future husband Marvin A. Meier. They were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2021. Frances spent the first twenty-one years following their marriage caring for their four children before she entered the working world as a sales associate for the Oakland CA based Emporium Capwell Department stores where she was employed for many years.
Frances was an avid bridge player, participating with many groups near their previous homes in Alamo, Danville, and San Ramon, CA. She also loved to bowl, golf, and travel throughout the United States as well as internationally.
Frances is survived by her husband Marvin; daughters Sharon (Marty) and Diane (Jeff); sons Jeff (Kathi) and Craig (Debbie); granddaughters Jenelle, Kirsten, Erica, Emily, and Brooke; great grandchildren Alexandra, Rylee, and John; and sister Lillian Merkwan.
Arrangements were handled by the Graham-Hitch Mortuary of Pleasanton, CA. The family suggests donations can be made in Frances’s name to either Shriners or St. Jude’s Children Hospitals.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 19, 2021
