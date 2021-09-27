Family and friends of Rebecca Donell (Knudsen) Undem are invited to participate in any or all activities celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg, SD, with burial at Bethania Cemetery next to her parents.
Becky died during, but not of, the COVID-19 pandemic on August 7, 2020, but pandemic restrictions at that time prevented a funeral service and reception. In spite of the current surge in pandemic cases, we will proceed.
The service will be livestreamed for those still not vaccinated or for those concerned with pandemic health and safety issues. The Lutheran Order of Service for the Burial of the Dead will be conducted at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg from 11:00 to 11:45 (approximate ending time). Interment of ashes will be at Bethania Cemetery 3 miles west of Viborg from 12:00 to 12:20 pm. A Celebration of Life Luncheon is planned immediately after, also at Bethany.
The family thanks all those who gave flowers and memorials at the time of Becky’s cremation in August 2020, and requests that in lieu of flowers, those still wishing to contribute might consider a donation to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, 101 W. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Becky is survived by her husband, Hal, her 3 children Julia, Joseph, and Emily, and her children of the heart, Zoran and Zvjezdana. Her grandchildren include Zachary, Andrew and Hadley. Grandchildren of the heart include David and Rebecca Milinkov. She is also survived by her 5 siblings, Mary Ann, Linda, Stanley, Ramona and Don.
