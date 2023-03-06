Myrna Deutscher was greeted with open arms by Charlie in heaven at the age of 86 years old, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Saint Benedict Hospital in Parkston.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, March 7 at the Scotland Community Church.
Funeral services begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Community Church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Scotland Community Church Facebook page; simply click, join the group.
Myrna LaVay (Newell) Deutscher was born on April 28, 1936, to Gerald and Alma Newell. She grew up on a farm north of Olivet with her siblings: Verlyn, Betty, Duane, and Marlene. Myrna graduated with the class of 1954 from Scotland High School.
On June 26, 1954, Myrna married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Deutscher, and they spent the next 66 years together. The first year of their marriage they lived in Chicago while Charlie served in the United States Army. After returning home to the Scotland-Olivet area, Myrna worked at home raising six children: David, Kevin, Lori, Cheri, Keith, and Teri.
Myrna was an excellent cook and worked at the Scotland Cafe for several years until she was employed at Scotland School, where she was promoted to head cook. For over 30 years, Myrna enjoyed serving many homemade meals to students. Some of her personal favorites included hamburger rolls, homemade chili with fresh baked cinnamon rolls, pigs-in-a-blanket, and spaghetti with homemade garlic bread. Myrna shared many of her tips with her children as well as their favorite recipes for homemade salsa, spaghetti sauce, and kraut veronika. Her family is grateful for the many treasured memories related to Myrna’s cooking.
After Myrna retired from working at the school, she started quilting. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and made unique quilts for each one of them while also sewing for the Badlands Quilting Company. She sewed numerous beautiful quilts, including one that was given as a special gift to a Nobel Peace Prize recipient. Myrna also created a quilt especially for the Scottie Stampede Rodeo’s 50th Anniversary. She was an integral supporter of the Scottie Stampede and served as a secretary and timer of the rodeo for many years. Myrna was also a member of the Scotland Saddle Club, Ladies VFW Auxiliary, and the Scotland Community Church.
Myrna cheered her kids and grandkids on at their various activities and was always one to let her actions speak louder than words. Whether cooking a warm meal or covering her family with love in the form of thoughtfully sewn quilts, Myrna’s kindness and gentle care will always be remembered and cherished by those she blessed.
She is survived and remembered by her children: David (Linda) Deutscher of Annandale, Virginia, Kevin (Cindy) Deutscher of Flandreau, Lori (Gary) Suess of Tripp, Cheri (Keith) Engel of Freeman, Keith Deutscher of Olivet, Teri (Joe) Syrovatka of Lesterville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Travis (Amber) Deutscher — Monica, Kaydyn, Bryson; Sara (Austin) Olivier — Henry; Tyrel (Maria) Deutscher; Chris (special friend-Carvella) Suess — Mylie, Lane; Tyler (Krissy) Suess — grandbaby on the way; Tanner (Mariah) Suess — Weston, Riggs, and grandbaby on the way; Aaron (Rachel) Engel — Emily; Jeremy (Dani) Syrovatka — Emmett, Lily, Paige, Zoey; Cindy (Cory) Heckenlaible — Connor and grandbaby on the way; brother-in-law, Paul Deutscher; sister-in-law, Betty Newell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her parents, Gerald and Alma; and her siblings.
