Myrna Deutscher was greeted with open arms by Charlie in heaven at the age of 86 years old, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Saint Benedict Hospital in Parkston.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, March 7 at the Scotland Community Church.