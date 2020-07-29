Funeral services are 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Friedensberg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 PM. The funeral will be streamed through Solid Rock Bible Church (sdsolidrockbiblechurch) on facebook. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
On July 28, 2020 at 4 am, at Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, Arthur Becker went home to be with his heavenly Father.
Arthur Lee Becker was born on June 27th, 1940 on the Becker Family farm eight miles south of Avon to Benjamin and Rose Becker. He attended the Trumbo Country School south of town for grades 1 through 8. He graduated from Avon High School in 1958. After high school, he pursued one year of college at Southern State Teachers’ College in Springfield, SD for mechanics. He spent some time in Denver, CO working in a hospital before returning home to raise crops, livestock, and operate a dairy farm.
Art married Catherine Ebeling on August 11th, 1967 at the Springfield Reform Church. To this union were born three children: Virginia, Doyle, and Terry. He worked as a dairy farmer for many years, until moving into Avon in the fall of 1990. While in Avon, he often helped area farmers with field work and other odd jobs, as well as assisting in the family daycare business in their home. He also worked in the Springfield Academy for a period of time as a counselor for troubled teens. After retiring from the daycare, Art and Cathy relocated to Yankton, SD where they started a house-cleaning business that they enjoyed doing for 17 years.
Art Becker was known for his fondness of music, as he was involved in the church orchestra as a baritone musician. He also taught Sunday school for several years and later participated in many Bible studies. Art was friendly and social, willing to talk with anyone, loved sharing coffee with friends, and playing games with friends and family. His family always encouraged his participation in family games, as he was sure to provide something humorous in the event. His light-heartedness was also demonstrated in his cute jokes and riddles that he often stumped people with.
He put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age. His family remembers Art as a strong prayer warrior, kind-hearted, forgiving, and a tremendous man of God. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, relishing every opportunity to take in their activities and events. He cherished his relationships with his extended family, all of the daycare kids that he loved dearly.
Art was preceded in death by both his parents, Benjamin and Rose, and twin brothers, Jonathan and David.
Art is survived by his faithful wife, Catherine, children, Virginia (Brian) Ballard of Yankton, Doyle Becker of Sioux Falls, Terry (Yutzil) Becker of Pierre; grandchildren Brandi Ballard of Omaha, NE, Mason Ballard of Yankton, Avett Becker of Pierre, and twin girls on the way; Lawrence (Fran) Becker of Olathe, KS and Norman Pat Becker and wife of Sibley, IA.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 30, 2020
