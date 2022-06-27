Dennis Bottolfsen Jun 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Kent Bottolfsen, 76, of Hartington, Nebraska was found at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.No local funeral services are being planned at this time. His cremated remains will be buried at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Jun 24, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Jun 24, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Yankton Worker Hospitalized After ElectrocutionZachary ScheetzRavnsborg ConvictedRiding Off To NationalsFreeman Mother, Son Face Charges In Pit Bull AttackRodney SwensenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsDonald HochsteinMark Severson Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (17)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (11)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)A Surprise In Pierre (4)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
