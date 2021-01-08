Richard “Robbie” Robinson, age 82, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the YHS Class of ’57 Scholarship Fund, the Boys and Girls Club in Yankton or to a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers are: Scott Nichols, Patrick Atkins, Michael O’Connell, Drew Nichols, Tristen Atkins, Bryce Atkins, and Mason O’Connell.
Richard “Robbie” Robinson was born April 8, 1938, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Donald and Lillian (Schueler) Robinson. He grew up and attended school in Yankton, graduating from Yankton High School in 1957. He then attended the University of South Dakota for a few years until returning to Yankton. He worked many various jobs in Yankton until 1960, when he purchased the Golden Nugget in Yankton and changed the name to Robbie’s Bar. Shortly after purchasing the bar, he was called up to serve his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis at Fort Riley, Kansas. After returning home, Robbie married the love of his life, Rose, on March 9, 1963 in Avon, South Dakota. Robbie continued operating the bar for 45 years, until retiring in 2005.
Robbie was a lifelong Yankton resident and was very proud and supportive of his hometown. He was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational in Yankton his entire life. He was a charter member of the Yankton Sertoma Club and was also a member of the Roy Anderson American Legion Post No. 12, St. John’s Lodge, El Riad Shrine, Lewis and Clark Shrine, Pheasants Forever, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Yankton Elks, and served as director for the Yankton district in the South Dakota Liquor Dealers Association.
Robbie was a hardworking man, who saved everything, remembered everything and always had a good story to tell. He loved being around people and enjoyed playing pinochle, telling jokes and supporting athletics at Yankton High School, MMU and USD. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, even going on safari in Africa. Robbie’s greatest joy was his family. He was very proud of his girls and his grandchildren and loved watching them grow up.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rose Robinson of Yankton; three daughters: Sarah (Scott) Nichols and their children, Drew and Samantha of Eagan, Minnesota; Cheray (Patrick) Atkins and their children: Tristen and Bryce of Kuna, Idaho; and Stacia (Michael) O’Connell and their children: Mason and Aubrey of Prosper, Texas; his brother, James (Pat) Robinson of Yankton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: William Thomas and Donald Robinson Jr.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 9, 2021
