Sharon M. Tramp of Yankton and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Due to present health care precautions, there will be a private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton.
There will be a public memorial mass for Sharon at a later date along with a luncheon. Notice will follow at the appropriate time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Commented