Laddie R. Becvar, age 97, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, SD.
A private funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Family and friends are invited to watch Livestream 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2 on Goglin Funeral Home’s YouTube link on our website www.goglinfh.com. Burial will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Laddie R. Becvar was born Wednesday, August 30, 1922 to Mathias W. and Theresa (Kortan) Becvar in Tabor.
Laddie completed eighth grade at Byrne Country School. He spent two years in the Army stationed in Okinawa, Louisiana and Washington. After the service, Laddie became a lifelong farmer, four miles south west of Tyndall. Laddie met the love of his life Leona who worked as a night cook for Basil Ranek at his café in Tyndall. Laddie was a bachelor until he was 36, marrying Leona (Schmoll) Ehrisman August 10, 1959 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Tyndall.
Laddie used to drive across the river on the ice over to Nebraska in the winter time to take Leona to dances before dams were built on the river. In the summer time they would cross on the ferry. Laddie built most of the buildings on the farm and did most of the mechanical work on the tractors and cars. Together they raised chickens, pigs and cattle. He enjoyed reading, visiting with people and playing cards. Leona always described him as a very private person.
Laddie is survived by his sons Larry (Cheryl) Ehrisman of Arlington, WA and Michael Ehrisman of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Sean, Scott, Ashleigh, Abbie and Jessie; great-grandchildren Brittany, Matthew, Joseph and Jaxon; brothers John (Marian) Becvar of Yankton, Lawrence (Karen) Becvar of North Platte, Nebraska; nieces and nephews.
Laddie was preceded in death by his wife Leona; parents; grandparents; two brothers Daniel and Andrew and sister Mildred Wood.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 31, 2020
