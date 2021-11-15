Joyce Bowen, 91, a long-time Springfield, SD, and Unadilla, GA, resident, died November 11, 2021, at her home in Unadilla, GA.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Peters Funeral Home in Springfield with Pastor Dave Reck officiating.
Visitation will be the hour prior to services. Burial is in the Emanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Joyce Gladys Hubregtse, daughter of Peter and Mary (Tendolle) Hubregtse, was born on the family farm west of Springfield, SD, on October 7, 1930. She was the youngest of six children. She died November 11, 2021, at her home in Unadilla, GA.
Joyce attended country school in the Springfield area and graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. She attended one year of business school at Southern State Teachers College later in life.
Joyce married Don Poelstra on June 7, 1948. Four children were born to that union: Wanda (Bob) Andre of Mapleton, IA; Donna (Bob) Krietlow of Mitchell, SD; Terry (Elaine) Poelstra of Yankton, SD. Their first-born daughter, Susan, died at birth. On December 12, 1974, Joyce was married to Bobby Bowen from Unadilla, GA. She helped raise his four young children: Willie (Denna) of Hesperia, CA, Bobbie Ann of Alabama, Wanda (Mike) Barbee of Cochran, GA, and Randy (Angie) of Hawkinsville, GA. Joyce was a mother and homemaker known for her excellent cooking and baking skills.
She was a longtime member of Smyrna Independent Church near Unadilla, GA. She served as a Sunday school teacher to children, and later, she was a teacher to the senior adults for many years. She loved God’s word. She was an active prayer warrior for her entire family until the day she died.
Survivors are Wanda (Bob) Andre, Donna (Bob) Krietlow, Terry (Elaine) Poelstra; her husband of 47 years, Bobby Bowen; and her stepchildren: Willie (Denna) Bowen, Bobbie Ann, Wanda (Mike) Barbee and Randy (Angie) Bowen; sister-in-law Betty Bowen of Unadilla, GA; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Hubregtse; first husband Don Poelstra; daughter Susan Poelstra; granddaughter Melissa Andre; grandson Christopher Krietlow; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Hubregtse, Clarence (Myrtle Jean) Hubregtse, and Duane (Minnie Rose) Hubregtse; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Agnes (Ed) Eckert and Evelyn (Speed) Tjeerdsma; mother-in-law & father-in-law: the Honorable William Poelstra, Sr. and Margaret Poelstra; brother-in-law William Poelstra Jr.; sister-in-law Mildred Armentrout; father-in-law Willie Bowen; mother-in-law Sarah Irene Bowen; brother-in-law Jack Bowen, and a niece Clar Heisinger.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 16, 2021
