Linda (Langferman) Tramp, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Tyler Loecker, Kyle Loecker, Tanner Loecker, Gary Guenther, Nick Kisch, Kevin Lindquist, and Jesse Gabel.
Linda was born October 3, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Frank and Odelia (Luft) Langferman. She grew up on a farm near Crofton, NE and graduated from Crofton High School in 1970. She attended two years at Nettleton College where she earned an associate degree in Bookkeeping. Linda married Gary Swensen and had two children, Jerry and Craig. They lived in McPherson, Kansas for a few years where Linda worked many different jobs. They moved back to Yankton and later, they were divorced. In 1991, she married Vincent Tramp and they began V.J. Distributing in Yankton. In their retirement years, they loved traveling with their childrens Ferris wheel to many different events and festivals for children to enjoy. Linda loved reading, playing games on her phone and playing cards, especially Sheephead. She had a great sense of humor and was always there to lend a helping hand. Linda loved her family and treasured her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Linda is survived by two children: Jerry (Angela) Swensen of Tigard, OR and Craig (Kristen) Swensen of Harrisburg, SD; two grandchildren: Kate and Jack Swensen; sister, Mary Lou (Raymond) Avenell of Aten, NE; and a niece, Mary Loecker of Phoenix, AZ.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Vincent Tramp on April 2, 2012.
