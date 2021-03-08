Beatrice Rose “Bea” Dickes age 90 of Fordyce, Nebraska passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be at church on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. Facemasks will be required for the funeral and visitation.
To watch a livestream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be John Dickes, Jeremy Dickes, Craig Dickes, Justin Dickes, Jimmy Dickes, and Tony Vcelik. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bea was born on March 16, 1930 to Fred and Catherine (Klug) Wieseler in St. Helena, NE. She grew up on the family farm where she learned the values of strong faith and hard work. She attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing and following graduation she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton for a short time. On January 29, 1953, Bea married Donald John Dickes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena, NE. Together they raised six children on the Dickes family dairy farm and were married for 58 years. In 1988 they retired and moved to town.
Bea was a dedicated Catholic throughout her life and was a member of the St. John’s ladies guild, the Christian Mothers, and led the rosary at mass on Sunday mornings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a touch of that “Wieseler orneriness”. She loved to crochet, play cards, and will be remembered for her famous potato salad, chocolate chip cookies and extensive collection of turtles. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always cherish her quick humor and ready hugs.
Bea is survived by her children, Jeff (Stephanie) Dickes of Bow Valley, NE, Jennifer (Jerry) Promes of Yankton, SD, Greg (Diane) Dickes of Fordyce, NE, Gene (Sue) Dickes of Hartington, NE, Judy (Mike) Vcelik of Gretna, NE, Gary (Amy) Dickes of Fordyce, NE; 30 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sharon Wieseler, Romaine Wieseler, Rose Wieseler, Gladys Wieseler, Sr. Rosaleen Dickes, Del Rae Dickes; brother-in-law Wally Gayle; and close friend Mary Jean Buschelman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don; eight siblings, Lucille (Joe) Burbach, Ralph (Mary) Wieseler, Sally (Robert) Anderson, Larry Wieseler, Gertrude Gale, Joe Wieseler, Art Wieseler, Jerome Wieseler; and beloved grandson Aaron Dickes.
