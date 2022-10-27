Norma Hlavac

Norma Jean Hlavac passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Sister James Nursing Home, Yankton, South Dakota, at the age of 78 years.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation begins at 5:00 p.m.
Norma was born at home in McCook County, SD on October 1, 1944, to Larry and Marcielle (Young) Hamilton. She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1962. Norma moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to attend Humboldt Institute where she earned her diploma in Keypunch and Computers. On November 30, 1963, she married Robert Hlavac in Minneapolis, MN. Of this union were born their two children, Brenda and Bennett. Shortly before the birth of their first child they moved back to South Dakota. They lived between Tyndall and Scotland on the Hlavac family farm until the 1970s. They later started a construction business, Robert’s Carpentry, which Norma eventually ran after their divorce. Many thanks to Jim Brykeland who was an integral part of this business and part of Norma’s “family”.
Over the years she took many younger individuals under her wing and considered them to be part of the family. One of these individuals was Gene Peska who spent his last year or so of high school living with our family. She spoke of all of them often and she always appreciated it when she received phone calls or visits from these individuals.
Norma is survived by her ex-husband, Robert Hlavac; her daughter, Brenda Elliott and husband Bob, all of Cheyenne, WY; her son, Bennett Hlavac and wife Holly of Huntsville, AL; her grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Zachary and Dakota; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Aria; her siblings, Russell (Margaret) Hamilton, Peggy Carda (Gene Jaeger), Judy (Loren) Berndt, Larice Hamilton, Colin Hamilton and Sandy (Earl) Wilson.
Those who predeceased in her death are her parents, Larry and Marcielle Hamilton and sister, Jane Sedlacek.
