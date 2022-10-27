Norma Hlavac
Courtesy Photo

Norma Jean Hlavac passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Sister James Nursing Home, Yankton, South Dakota, at the age of 78 years.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation begins at 5:00 p.m.