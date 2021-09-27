Erma Larson Sep 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Erma Evonne (Davis) Larson, 93, of Vermillion, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Vermillion.Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, with the Pastor James (Jim) Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated Sep 24, 2021 More Jobs Jobs IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER Sep 25, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass AwayExhuming The PastRichard ‘Dick’ SloweyDOT Raises Discovery Bridge Speed LimitMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonYankton Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Theft, Concealment ChargesNytalia AshesA Class ActMark HoinesDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (35)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Letter: Constitutional Question (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Up Your Game (25)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (17)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
