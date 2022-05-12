Alvin T. “Tim” Schaeffer, age 54, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the local hospital. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Pastor Jeff Ruggles will officiate.
Visitation will be prior to the services on Saturday at the chapel.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown. Active urn bearers will be: Allison Schmidt, Seth Miles, Ralph Riggert, and Warrin Krull.
Tim was born on January 26, 1968, in Omaha, NE, to Alvin and Alice (Davis) Schaeffer. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School. He continued his education in Culinary Arts and worked as a chef in New Orleans. He returned to Omaha and worked various jobs as a chef, while acquiring his Massage Therapist Certificate. He moved to Yankton, SD, where he lived with his Dad.
On October 7, 2006, Tim married Amanda Riggert in Beresford, SD. He and Amanda participated in believer’s baptism together at their church. They lived in Sioux Falls, where Tim worked as a massage therapist and at other various jobs. After relocating to Watertown, Tim worked as a cook and later was employed at Human Service Agency.
Tim was a member of Grace Point Church in Watertown. He enjoyed reading, especially in church, speaking German, participating in plays, theatre, and cooking.
He adored his family, and they were his number one priority.
Tim is survived by his wife, Amanda of Watertown; children: Warrin Krull, Raina Schaeffer, and Isaac Schaeffer all of Watertown; half-brother, Danny (Frieda) Schaeffer of Blaine, MN; and sister, Jeannie (Bruce) Vadner of Paynesville, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Kim; and stepmother, Sandy Schaeffer.
Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel (www.crawfordosthus.com) of Watertown, Hayti, De Smet and Bryant.
