Charlotte “Char” Hansen, age 76 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Private Family Graveside services will be held and a Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit georgeboom.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Allan Hansen of Sioux Falls, SD; their children, Jeff (Stacy) Hansen of Yankton, SD, Kim Hansen of Sioux Falls, SD, John (Mindi) Hansen of Baltic, SD; grandson, Zane Hansen of Baltic, SD; step-grandson, Brian Linton of Baltic, SD; three step-granddaughters, Jessica, Kennedy, and Miranda Winterringer of Yankton, SD; sisters, Mable Noeldner of Eau Claire, WI, and Barbara Ries of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers, LeRoy (Arla) Lohr of Escalon, CA and Allen Lohr of Ottawa, IL; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Char was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Thelma (Dahl) Lohr; sisters, Doris Lausen, Donna Borns, and Darlene Becker; brother, Chet Lohr; and step-granddaughter, Josephine Winterringer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 31, 2020
