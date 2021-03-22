July 17, 1965-Feb. 27, 2021
Travis Smith was born to Orman and Mary (Schmit) Smith on July 17, 1965.
Travis graduated from Yankton High School and made Arizona his home in 1985. He worked in the construction and lumber business in various capacities for 35 years. Travis was a diligent and hard-working man. He found joy in classic cars, country dancing, spending time with family, sitting in the hot sun, and fishing. Travis was known for his compassion for others, attention to detail, light heartedness, and loving spirit (even if he didn’t always show it).
Travis is survived by his four daughters, Kara(Joel) Thomas, Stephanie (Levi) Miller, Samantha (Gabe) Smith, Sarah (Jacob) Smith, his five grandchildren, Jace, Kalyssa, Jack, Loretta, and Emmylou, and his five siblings, Todd (Rose) Smith, Judy (Ben) McGinnis, Tim (Kathy) Smith, Jeanne (Joe) Limoges, and Tobin (Carolyn) Smith.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 23, 2021
