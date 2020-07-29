Gary C. Frerichs of Elkhorn, Nebraska and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, Nebraska with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge, NE. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
