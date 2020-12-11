Col. Mike Warvarovsky, M.D., age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tim Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Walsh, Scott Schindler, Jesse Bicknell, and Monty Rothenberger.
Col. Mike Warvarovsky, M.D. was born April 30, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Carl and Zelda Warvarovsky. He grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Susan Miller Dorsey High School when he was 15 years old. He joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 17 and then attended USC graduating with a Master’s in Business in 1963. He then attended Medical School while in the service, graduating in 1973. He married Martina Bokel on March 18, 1979, in Riverside, California. During Mike’s 34 year career in the military his family moved all over the United States as well as overseas. Mike served overseas in Germany as an ER Physician at Landstuchl Regional Medical Center as well as serving in Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Mike was a lifetime member of the Leathernecks, VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, eating ice cream, fitness and playing jokes. He had a great sense of humor and always wanted to make life beautiful. He loved helping people and couldn’t sit still. Mike had a strong faith and loved God. Nothing was more important to him then to pass his faith along to his children and grandchildren. Along with his devotion to his faith was his devotion to his family. He was their protector and mentor, making sure they always knew to take care of their bodies as well as their souls. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Martina of Yankton; two daughters: Birgitta Warvarovsky of Yankton and Karla (Jimmy) Walsh of Yankton; four grandchildren: Davis, Scarlett, Jack and Baby Walsh. He is also survived by his best friend, The Honey Badger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jon Warvarovsky.
