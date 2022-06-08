Daniel Joseph Foxhoven, age 68, of Denver, Colorado and formerly of Wynot, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Friday, at the church in Wynot, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday, at the church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Cory Foxhoven, James Kreikemeier, Derek, Foxhoven, Bryan Foxhoven, Charles Foxhoven, Tom Kuchta, Tyler Kuchta, and Elijah Foxhoven. Honorary Pallbearers are all of his Nieces and Nephews.
Daniel Joseph Foxhoven, was born February 27, 1954, to Charles and Betty Foxhoven of Wynot, he was the 3rd child of 11. He attended grade school at Bow Valley and then 9th grade at Cedar Catholic in Hartington. After transferring to Wynot as a sophomore Dan Graduated from Wynot High School in 1972. Dan attended Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College in Norfolk for building construction. After working several major construction projects around the United States, he attended National College in Rapid City South Dakota where he graduated with honors as a CPA in 1989. While working as a CPA in a Denver firm he attended The University of Denver, where he graduated with a Masters in Tax in 1990 and then started his own accounting firm.
Dan has always displayed a great passion and excelled at anything he was involved in. In his youth he was an avid hunter and fisherman having snagged many a paddlefish that was longer than him. He rebuilt, owned and operated the Toadstool Bar in Fordyce in the mid 1970’s. That same passion was in play for years in his backyard greenhouses he used to feed his entire Denver neighborhood. He also funneled that passion into his own accounting firm that turned into a very successful business. As a fitness fanatic he spent several hours daily in his basement gym.
Dan was a devout Catholic attending Church of the Risen Christ in Denver. Family meant a great deal to Dan. He never missed his weekly phone call to his mom. If you sent him a letter card or photo it stayed on display in his house for years.
Dan is survived by eight siblings and their spouses, sister-in-law, (Joan) Foxhoven, Wynot; Shirley (Harvey) Kreikemeier, West Point; Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven, Norfolk; Sharon Dykshoorn, Sioux City, Iowa; Ron (Peg) Foxhoven, Lincoln; Karen (Alan) Kuchta, Wynot; Bob Foxhoven, Wayne; Dave Foxhoven, Parker, Colo.; Kristi Ricks (fiance, James Valentine), Dakota City; 37 nieces and nephews, 57 great-nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Foxhoven; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Steve Hansen; brother, Terry Foxhoven and Great niece, Piper Foxhoven.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 9, 2022
