Troy Thurman, age 58, of Yankton, SD passed away early Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD from complications following a stroke.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Lindsay Nelson officiating. Burial of Troy’s cremated remains will take place later.