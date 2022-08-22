Troy Thurman, age 58, of Yankton, SD passed away early Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, SD from complications following a stroke.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Lindsay Nelson officiating. Burial of Troy’s cremated remains will take place later.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service.
Troy S. Thurman was born November 2, 1963, in Miller, SD to Kathleen (Bride) Slate.
Troy attended Yankton School District. He earned his GED in 1982. He graduated in 1984 with a Drafting degree from Phoenix Institute of Technology in Phoenix, AZ. He also attended the University of South Dakota.
Troy worked in various careers through his life. He worked at HSC many years, Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health, Yankton Middle School. Recently he found his niche as the Executive Director at the Contact Center. Troy was passionate about helping others to improve their lives.
Troy met the love of his life, Brook Nelson in 2001. They shared a unique and deep love. They married in 2006 at Treasure Island Beach in Treasure Island, FL., where they hoped to retire. Troy loved the simplicity of beach life and looked forward to spending days on the ocean and evenings at one of his favorite beach bars.
Brook and Troy had four children, Jamee, Tyce, Gracie and Bode. Troy had a fun relationship with his children. Troy was so proud of his children, being their father was his pride and joy. He loved supporting them in their activities and sharing dad jokes.
Troy was witty and loved to tease and joke with bawdy humor. He had a wicked sweet tooth. For Troy nothing beat Black Silk coffee, Diet Pepsi, and Ice-cold beer. He loved going for rides on gravel roads and listening to music. Simplicity was his life motto. Troy was proud to say he loved to be at home in his recliner, where he was often found “solving cases” of murder mysteries, watching Seinfeld or Family Guy. Fall was his favorite season, when he could watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He is survived by his wife, Brook and children, Jamee (Rebecca Pearman) Bruegman; Gracie and Bode Thurman; his mother Kathleen Slate; siblings, Shawn (Veronica) Bride; Trevor (Jennifer) Slate; Shannon (Woody Sanders) Slate, Tiffany (Randy Reynolds) Slate; Tyler (Melissa) Slate; Ron (Gretchen) Slate; Janet Slate; many nieces and nephews and cousins aunts and uncles.
He was preceded by his son, Tyce Thurman; father, Jim Slate; grandparents, Jack and Grace Bride.
Even though his faulty heart took him from this world, his loving heart will live on in those who love and remember him. The family invites those attending services to honor Troy by wearing Beach attire.
Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Yankton Contact Center, 321 West 3rd Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
