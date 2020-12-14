Clifford Rudolph Filips, 81, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church.
Face masks and social distancing are required on Thursday at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
