Audrey Peterson

Audrey A. Peterson, 92, of Yankton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospice on April 6, 2023. Her firm belief in God and devotion to her family supported her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and ultimately gave her peace.
Audrey Ann Young was born to Frank and Sena (Stalheim) Young. She was raised on the family farm southeast of Wakonda with her three sisters. Audrey attended grade school at Pleasant Valley District 33 country school and graduated in 1948 from Wakonda High School. In 1949. Audrey graduated with a Teacher Certificate from Springfield Teacher’s College. She taught at Lodi country school rural Wakonda until Bernell returned from his service in the Marines.
Audrey married her best friend, Bernell C. “Ole” Peterson, on June 14, 1951, at St. Patrick Parish, Wakonda. Bernell and Audrey started married life in Sioux City, Iowa, before moving to the farm, making their home northwest of Wakonda, raising three children. Upon retirement in 1998, Bernell and Audrey moved to Yankton. Her greatest love was spending time with her husband and family. Audrey was passionate about her children, grandsons, and great granddaughter, always having time to spend with them. She was very active in the church and had a strong faith that gave her comfort and peace in her heart. Besides her family and her faith, she loved living on the farm in partnership with Bernell. Audrey was loving and kind to all, young or old.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children Linda Peterson, Yankton, Mark Peterson, Wakonda, Patricia (Tom) Heine, Yankton; Grandsons Robert (Lauren) Heine, Wakonda, and Michael Heine, Yankton; Great Grandchild Molly Beth Heine, Wakonda; her sisters Ilene Peterson, Lynette Nelson, sister-in-law Jean Mae Peterson, all of Wakonda, and many nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernell C. Peterson, sister Delores Frahm, seven brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and two nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick, Wakonda with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at St. Columbkill Cemetery, rural Wakonda. hansenfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to St. Columbkill Cemetery, Wakonda, SD.
Following Mass, please join the family at McMahon Hall for a luncheon and time of fellowship.
