Audrey Peterson

Audrey A. Peterson, 92, of Yankton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospice on April 6, 2023. Her firm belief in God and devotion to her family supported her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and ultimately gave her peace.

Audrey Ann Young was born to Frank and Sena (Stalheim) Young. She was raised on the family farm southeast of Wakonda with her three sisters. Audrey attended grade school at Pleasant Valley District 33 country school and graduated in 1948 from Wakonda High School. In 1949. Audrey graduated with a Teacher Certificate from Springfield Teacher’s College. She taught at Lodi country school rural Wakonda until Bernell returned from his service in the Marines.