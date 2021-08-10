Delmar Schanche, age 83, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home.
A celebration of his life will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, August 13th, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, SD, with burial following at the Yankton Cemetery, with military rites provided by VFW Post 791.
Delmar LaVerne Schanche was born July 5, 1938 in Yankton, SD to Clarence and Twila (Grant), minutes after his twin brother Donald LeRoy. Delmar’s birth was a total surprise to his parents as they had no idea they were welcoming twins! The twins did everything together. They with their family attended Our Saviors Lutheran Church where they were confirmed. They attended one room country schools for 8 years, and went on to Scotland High School graduating in 1956. Immediately following high school they chose to serve their country through military service. They entered the United States Army in 1956, and were honorably discharged in 1959 in Seattle, WA. Delmar loved the Pacific Northwest, and decided to make the area his home. He worked at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle WA for 36 years, and when he retired decided to return to SD. He enjoyed being back in the area but missed working, and soon found a job as a Security Guard working at Vishay for several more years.
Delmar loved riding motorcycles, flying in helicopters, sky diving, auto races, playing cards, dancing, and watching birds and squirrels. He also loved watching the Seattle Seahawks football games — a love he shared with his nephew (buddie) Steve. Delmar will be remembered as a friendly, talkative, generous man.
Survivors include one son Duane Schanche, one brother C.A (Ruth) Schanche, one sister Sharon (Bob) Nagel, special friend Donna Mraz, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, two sons Douglas and Brian (Weeb), parents Clarence and Twila, brothers Cletus, Terrell, and Donald Schanche, and sister Adele Nelson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 11, 2021
