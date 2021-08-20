Edward Paul Gratzfeld, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family graveside service for Ed will be held at the Yankton Cemetery. Ar-rangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Edward was born December 26, 1935 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Carl and Ber-tha (Voll) Gratzfeld. He grew up in Yankton and attended Grove School. On August 12, 1955, Ed married JoAnn Johansen. After their marriage, they lived in the Yankton area and Ed started his own business, Gratzfeld Construction Company. He owned and operated the business for over 50 years until he retired. Ed was an innovator and could easily figure out how to make something more efficient. Ed loved golfing, reading, woodworking and buying and selling cars. He enjoyed traveling and spending many winters in Texas and Arizona.
Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Yankton; three children: Terri (Ken) Schurman of Crofton, NE, Deb (Bob) Ellingson of Overland Park, KS and Steve (Patsy) Gratzfeld of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren: Seth (Ana) Schurman, Ashley Schurman, Jessica (Cem) Oztas, Brooks and Kelsey Butler; four great grandchildren: Ruby, Paxton, Joey and Cade; one brother, Joe (Sylvia) Gratzfeld of Yankton and his beloved schnauzer, Gabby.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Herman Goeken; and brother, Carl Gratzfeld.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 21, 2021
