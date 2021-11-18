Laurie (Bierle) Wright Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laurie Kathryn (Bierle) Wright, 70, of Yankton, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Willa B’s Bistro. All are welcome to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Jailer - Yankton County Sheriff's Office 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTina JensenNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashShooting Suspect Back In CourtAngela MonclovaMark ZimmermanMourning Yankton’s Music ManRoger EickhoffAG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder CaseLaurie (Bierle) WrightTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete Collegiately Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: Wake Up, America! (22)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (8)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
