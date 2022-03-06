Michael Nissen Mar 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral services for Michael Nissen, 58, of Wausa, Nebraska, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Mike died Friday, March 4, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-bedroom, 1-bath house, big backyard, close to schools & parks Updated Mar 4, 2022 More Jobs Jobs List Construction Now Hiring Mar 5, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFire NightGary MuellerCindy VornhagenRobert KuchtaTwo Men Arrested For Drugs, ForgeryA Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuCarole KoletzkyA Good Sign For YanktonJudy FischerJudy Fischer Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (62)Letter: Saving Democracy (53)Cold War Shivers (46)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (26)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented