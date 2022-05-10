Darrell Wayne Christensen, age 87, left this world for a heavenly one on May 6, 2022. He passed with family by his side and love in the room.
A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Darrell Wayne Christensen was born January 19, 1935, to Selmar and Norella Christensen. Thru his teen years he worked for and with his father in heavy equipment operation for Christensen and Son. They worked together for over 30 years.
He married Sharon LaVelle in 1956 and had two daughters: Tammy and Sharyl. During that time he also owned and operated four trampoline centers and three roller skating rinks in the Yankton and Sioux City areas. He was involved in Sertoma, Moose, Elks, React, Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed hunting, archery, and boating. In 1982, Darrell and Sharon moved to Florida, where he worked as an automotive insurance adjuster and managed various body shops around Ft. Lauderdale. He eventually returned to heavy equipment operation until he retired.
He was a member of two boat clubs and RV clubs and held offices in all of these organizations. He enjoyed the adventure they brought and was always ready to go on a trip. After the passing of his wife, he met Mary Lou Baker and began another loving adventure. They traveled by RV, visiting friends and family all over the east coast of the United States and all of Florida by themselves and with their RV club friends.
Darrell loved to tell stories and would talk for hours whether about himself, his family, his past life experiences or his current ones. He also had advice on how to repair things that would become known as “Darrellisms”. He was loved by so many and he enjoyed and entertained everyone he met.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Scott) Drumtra of Citra, Florida; loving companion, Mary Lou Baker of Lakeport, Florida; one niece, several nephews and cousins.
He was preceded death by his parents; wife, Sharon; daughter, Sharyl; and sister, Janice Craig.
