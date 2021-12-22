Goldie Winckler, age 81 of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Monday, December 27, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall.
Her funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Interment will be in Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery, Tripp.
Goldie Hildagard Winckler was born September 10, 1940, in Bon Homme County to Philip and Ida (Stoebner) Winckler. She was baptized by Rev. Carl Green November 3, 1940, at the Newburg Congregational Church at Blaha, South Dakota. Leighton Weltz, Donna Thum and Arlene Winckler were also baptized that same day.
Goldie went to Dewald Rural School District #82, receiving an 8th grade diploma May 28, 1955. Goldie completed her education as a graduate of Tyndall High School, May 18, 1959.
Goldie was confirmed June 5, 1955, by Rev. E.J. Eslinger at Salem Congregational Church in Parkston, SD.
She began working at Tyndall Good Samaritan Center August 5, 1970. While employed at Good Samaritan Center she had the honor of receiving Staff Member of the Year in 2001. She was also honored with The Spirit of Charlotte Award in 2013. Goldie retired September 26, 2014, after 44 years of service.
Goldie loved to work on scrapbooks. She completed a life history of herself, did fancy work and enjoyed making flower arrangements. She loved to take pictures of sunsets and nature. She also compiled family histories on the Winckler, Frey, Stoebner and Kaul families.
Goldie did volunteer work at the Bon Homme Heritage Museum and was a board member of the Bon Homme Heritage Museum in Tyndall. She was fascinated by the information she discovered on family history. She was a devout member of Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, South Dakota.
Goldie is survived by her sister Rosaline (Richard) Wootton; nieces, Kim Winckler, Lori (Nick) Schulte, Lisa (Kevin) Van Zee, Susan (Dean) Baumberger and Joan (Greg) Coombs; nephews, David Winckler, Paul (Laura) Winckler and Terry (Anita) Wootton; great-nieces, Callie (Baumberger) Michaels, Stephanie Wootton, Kaylee Wootton, Josie Baumberger, Ashley (Ryan) Cumbee, Regan Coombs and Emily Winckler; great-nephews Travis (Emily) Winckler, Ethan Schulte, Austin Schulte, Andrew (Katy) Van Zee, Evan Baumberger, Aden Baumberger, Jaxon Baumberger, Auston Wootton, Benjamin Winckler and Caleb Winckler; two great-great nieces; eight great-great-grand nephews and nieces, with one expected and sister-in-law, Delores Winckler.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Winckler, June 27, 1939; mother, Ida, May 2, 2002; father, Philip, October 10 2007, and brother, Alton, March 24, 2011.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 23, 2021
