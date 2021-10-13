Helen Vavruska Oct 13, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen L. Vavruska, age 95 of Tyndall, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15 with a 7 p.m. Rosary and prayer service at the church. Burial will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Registered Nurse - SANTEE HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER Oct 13, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ Researchers‘The Plan Was To Fight’YMC Appoints New ExecutivesDr. Robert NeumayrSusan LauckDaily Record: ArrestsCity Employee Lauded By State GroupQuestions Arise Over COVID Grants Received By SD State Senator’s SonYankton Man Faces Child Pornography Charges Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (29)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Letter: A Code To Live By (5)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
