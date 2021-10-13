Helen L. Vavruska, age 95 of Tyndall, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 15 with a 7 p.m. Rosary and prayer service at the church.

Burial will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.