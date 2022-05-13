Daisy Walter May 13, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daisy Ann Walter, age 77 of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.A graveside service will be held at a later date. Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family and friends of Daisy Walter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsThursday BlastSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateSteve JansenYankton School Facilities Plan ApprovedAfter Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area FacilitiesAngela JansenAngela JansenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (55)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: Aborted Nation (12)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (9)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (4)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Letter: Be Positive! (2)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented