Gerald “Jerry” Huntley, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, March 23, 2020, on hospice care at his home in Yankton.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Due to the current health crisis masks will be required to attend the memorial service. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Memorial may be directed to Avera@Home Hospice Program.
