Father John Brady, 98 of Yankton, South Dakota, peacefully passed away on July 29, 2022, at his home with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with Reverend David Fulton officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Brady’s memory may be made to Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, Missouri, 64433.
Father Brady was born in Worthing, South Dakota on December 16, 1923, to Frank Matthew and Ruth Joannah (McMahon) Brady. He spent his childhood in the South Dakota towns of Worthing, Chamberlain, Salem, and finally Yankton. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1941 and started his university years at Yankton College, then at the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion.
He was inducted into the United States Navy on March 18, 1943, at the age of 19 after completing just one semester at USD. As a Plank Owner he served in World War II aboard the U.S.S. Zellars DD 777. He was aboard and wounded when it was attacked by three Japanese Kamikaze airplanes, on April 12, 1945. Father Brady was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 23, 1946.
He began preparation for the priesthood at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. He graduated with Bachelor of Arts degree from the St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 12, 1954. Father Brady was ordained a Catholic priest on April 24, 1955, by Archbishop William Brady in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His assignments included Assistant Chaplain at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls; Assistant Pastor at Mellette, South Dakota; Chaplain at the State Hospital in Yankton; Assistant Pastor at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Oceanside, California; and Pastor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in White Lake, South Dakota. After retiring, Father Brady continued to serve Jesus by filling in for absent priests whenever and wherever he was needed.
Survivors include his nephews: Tom Brady, Dan Brady, James Brady, James Crowe and his nieces: Lynn Schnepf, Joan Coulson, Mary Craig, Kathleen Waters, and Ellen Crowe.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Brady, his brothers Frank Brady and Thomas Brady, and his sisters Ursula Brady and Madeleine Crowe.
