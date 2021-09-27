Evelyn Mae Graves, infant daughter of Jesse and Katie (Hirsch) Graves, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.