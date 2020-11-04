Elmer Jerome Promes, 93, of Wynot, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by family.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Philip & James cemetery in St. James, Nebraska, with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and the Legion Riders.
A public visitation will be on Friday at church from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m.
Face masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Commented