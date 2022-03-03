Judy Fischer, age 73 of Tripp, SD, passed away Friday, Feb 25, 2022 after a lengthy illness from which she never recovered, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp.
Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Friedens Reformed Church. Interment will be in Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery, Tripp.
Judy Kaye (Lee) Fischer was born on March 28, 1948, in Yankton, SD to Everett Johie Lee and Lois Nadine (Mayer) Hanson. Judy grew up in Irene, SD and she and her sister, Patty spent much of their time at their grandparents’ house. She spoke often of their Grandma Gina and how those times were very precious to her. Judy attended Irene High School and was very active in Band, Chorus, FHA and Library. She graduated in 1966.
After graduation, Judy was united in marriage to Eugene Ervin Fischer on October 15, 1966. They were members of Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Judy became a loving mother to three children … Ricky Eugene Fischer, Tamara Kaye Varilek and Ronald Gene Fischer. They made their home on the farm in the Tripp, SD area until they moved to town in 2001. Shortly thereafter, Eugene passed away and Judy fulfilled her life with her family and work.
Judy was a very hard worker. She spent many years caring for others. It was who she was and always strived to be. People were important to her. She worked in early years as a nurse assistant at the hospital and then later she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Certified Med Aide at Tripp Good Samaritan in Tripp, SD for over 30 years, until it closed in 2018. After retirement, Judy could often be found at her son’s business, Ron’s Service, helping out. Judy loved to visit with everyone and many came to refer to her as Grandma Judy or Mom and she loved it. She always had a smile for everyone and if you dished it out…you were sure to get it right back. She was unforgettable and people looked forward to the next time they came back just to get to see her. Judy also enjoyed music and reading…as she grew quite a collection of both over the years. Judy also had many favorite TV shows, many of which she and her mother shared. They would have many nightly calls to discuss them, but that was just her way to make sure her mother was okay and to check in with her. She was very close to her mom.
What Judy loved most in this world, more than anything else, was her family. You could always go to Mom/Grandma Judy for whatever you needed and if she could help you, she would. It was important for her to make sure her family was cared for. She worked hard to make sure they knew that. Grandma’s van was sometimes a child’s dream. You never knew what kind of surprises she had in store.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Rick (Bev) Fischer, Alcester, SD, Tammy (Dean) Varilek, Tripp, SD and Ron (Jennifer) Fischer, Tripp, SD; 9 grandchildren (Jesse, Jacob, Austin, Ashlea, Alex, Emily, Addison, Jackson, Easton); 3 great-grandchildren (Keslee, Axel, Camden); mother, Lois Hansen; sister, Patty Kumm; half siblings, Larry (Jody) Goodvin, Phoenix, AZ and Linda (Mark) Goodvin, Maple Grove, MN; brother-in-law, Dennis Sr. (Mary) Fischer; sister-in-law, Donna (Gerald) Schaeffer; 4 step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; father, Everett Lee; father and mother-in-law, Ervin and Irene Fischer and brother-in-law, Marlin Kumm.
Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Judy Fischer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2022
Commented