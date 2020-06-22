Edward L. Kafka, 90, of Pierre, formerly of Dante, passed away peacefully June 21, 2020, at Avera Mary House in Pierre.
There will be a social distancing visitation on Tuesday, June 23, at Isburg Funeral Chapel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. without the family present. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday, June 24, at Assumption of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church in Dante from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church on Thursday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Dante, with military honors.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of local arrangements.
