Lorraine Haase, age 89, of Scotland, formerly of Kaylor, SD died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 30th at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Scotland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, Thursday at the Scotland Community Church. Visit www.goglinfh.com