Lorraine Haase, age 89, of Scotland, formerly of Kaylor, SD died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 30th at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Scotland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, Thursday at the Scotland Community Church. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Adams Recalled As Devoted Father, Caring Doctor
- Mask-Erade
- Bill Bares
- Fatal Plane Crash Reported Near Parkston Monday
- Foxhovens Represent Next Generation As “Farm Families Of The Year”
- COVID Update for July 26: Yankton County Reports Four New Cases
- Jerome ‘Jerry’ Hoffman
- Tabor Native Fejfar Chosen For S.D. Amateur Baseball Hall
- Daily Record: Arrests
- Falling In Place
Images
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented