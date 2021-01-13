Helen C. Carda, age 93 of Yankton and formerly of Tabor, SD passed away peacefully on Monday evening, January 11, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton with her son Doug by her side.
Funeral Mass will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
A walk-through visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15 at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Helen was born on September 3, 1927 to Frank and Christina (Cap) Kotalik on the family farm east of Tabor, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, where she was later an active member of the Altar Society. She attended grade school at Elm View District #51 near her childhood home.
Helen was united in marriage to Leonard Carda on October 1, 1947 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, and to this union one son Doug was born on February 5, 1950. Helen enjoyed going to the family farm to help her brothers Frank and Joe in getting the crops from the fields and to the bins. She was a housewife and always had a garden from which she either canned or froze the produce. If she was not outside, she would be baking kolaches for her husband and son or she would be crocheting doilies. Helen lived in Tabor all of her life.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Doug of Tabor, SD; her brother, Joseph A. Kotalik of Yankton, SD; and her sister-in-law, Margaret Burfeindt of Avon, SD.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard; her brother Frank Kotalik, Jr; her sisters Evelyn (Fred) Hejl and Adeline (George) Kubal.
