Alice Horlyk, age 92 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her great nieces on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD with Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Scattering of her cremated remains will happen at the family farm in Mission Hill, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Alice’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Alice was born January 3, 1928 in rural Yankton County to Fred and Gertrude (Miller) Horlyk. She attended Yankton Public School and graduated from Yankton High School in 1945. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Alice is survived by one niece, Enid; one nephew, Earl; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Emil, and Roy; niece, Carol Williams; and nephews, Freddy, Dale, and Eric.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
