John A. Rahn, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
John was born January 3, 1942 in Yankton, South Dakota to John and Rena (DeWolf) Rahn. He grew up on the family farm near Utica, South Dakota and graduated from Yankton High School in 1960. John then joined the United States Army and served in Germany at the time of the Berlin Airlift. John married Sharon Ewers in 1964 and had three children: Joan, Rodney and Adam. After his honorable discharged, he continued farming and worked at several Yankton area companies. John also ran a small engine repair business from his garage which he really enjoyed. He spent the last 20 years working as a security officer at Vishay Dale Electronics in Yankton. John loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed his daily coffee group with his friends where they solved all the world’s problems. John also enjoyed playing the violin and loved the company of his dog, Dakota. He was a humble man with good values and a kind and generous spirit.
John is survived by his two sons, Rodney (Rachel) Rahn of Lakeville, MN and Adam (Denise) Rahn of Fairmont, MN; seven grandchildren: Mitchell, Marissa, Lydia, Ivy, Johnathon, Jacob and Zachary; sister, Margaret Rahn of Yankton; his beloved, best friend, Sharon Rahn of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joan; and his many brothers and sisters.
