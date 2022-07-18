Steven R. Kyriss, age 73, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with Reverend An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers will be Jack Kyriss, Gordon, Kyriss, Mark Kyriss, Kyle Kyriss, Kody Kyriss, and Ryan Kyriss.
Steven R. Kyriss was born December 6, 1948, in Plainview, Nebraska, to Marshall and Neita (Parkhurst) Kyriss. He grew up in Creighton, Nebraska and graduated from Creighton High School in 1967. He then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Science. He moved to Crofton, Nebraska in 1972 and began teaching in the Crofton School System. He returned to the University of Nebraska to receive his master’s degree in Agriculture Science, all while continuing to teach in Crofton. Steven retired from teaching in 1997, and began working at Bomgaars in Yankton, which he continued for the next 15 years, until his health forced him to stop working.
Steven enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and family get togethers. He was the family historian and enjoyed researching about his family. He was a loyal, hardworking man who was always there for you and was always willing to help.
Survivors include his three brothers: Gordon (Cheryl) Kyriss of Norfolk, Nebraska; Mark Kyriss of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jack (Linda) Kyriss of Lesterville, South Dakota; three nephews: Ryan, Kody (Courtney) and Kyle Kyriss and niece, Cassie Kyriss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Commented