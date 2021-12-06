Angela Monclova, 40, of Scotland, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Scotland Community Church, Scotland, with Vicar Andy Bueber officiating. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Scotland Community Church, Scotland, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation resumes one hour prior to the service at the church.

Livestreaming of Angela’s funeral service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.