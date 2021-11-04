Donald Miller Nov 4, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Dale Miller, age 89, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton.A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in spring 2022. Visit www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Janitorial - Bomgaars Nov 4, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekSteven ListSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Michael RokusekHoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearDaily Record: ArrestsGary SchmittPoll: Strong Support For South Dakota AG RemovalVictim Identified In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: Warning Flag (24)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (9)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
